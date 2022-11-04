Chris Crutchfield is building UNO basketball with patience and a long term vision

OMAHA – When Chris Crutchfield’s children were young, they enjoyed planting gardens.

They hated waiting for the blooms, though.

“Dad how come it ain’t coming up yet?” They would ask.

“It needs time,” Crutchfield would respond.

The same goes for Crutchfield’s Mavericks, who return six players from a team that finished 5-25 a season ago. UNO hired Crutchfield to correct the program’s course, and he filled the gaps in his roster with a host of junior college players.

Crutchfield, himself a former JUCO coach, understands that making that jump to Division-I requires patience. JUCO players need a semester, sometimes a year, to find their footing against better competition. But the first-year coach is in no hurry.

He built this roster with a slow burn in mind.

“It’s like planting seeds for a flower,” Crutchfield said. “It doesn’t pop up right away. I think we're in a plant-a-seed stage right now. You'll see some growth, some blooming here pretty soon, but it’s gonna be a year or two.”

Crutchfield’s first season is about watering the buds. During a recent practice, assistant coach Kenya Crandell tongue-lashed players for playing soft or bumbling defensive assignments. Crutchfield says he follows those scoldings with late-night reminders.

He texts sophomore Frankie Fidler, who led the Mavericks in scoring a year ago (12.8 ppg), a video of a turnover or bad shot. “Where is your play?”

Junior Akol Arop’s phone pings with a clip of Arop neglecting a box out. The message: “Don’t be lazy,” Arop says.

Both players welcome the feedback coming off a season where they felt UNO didn’t receive enough. Fidler said the Mavs were reticent to scold teammates for making mistakes. Arop said players who arrived late to practice faced no consequences.

“The accountability and discipline wasn’t there from coaches or from players,” Arop continued. “You see the results. The culture wasn’t good.”

That’s a problem, that, in the Summit league, “you can’t quick-fix it,” Crutchfield said. High-major transfers, while enticing, come with egos – “they think they’re doing you a favor,” he said. And in his mind, you can’t build a winner when that ethos exists.

That’s why Crutchfield targeted players like point guard J.J. White, guard Jaeden Marshall and forwards Marquel Sutton and Kennedy Brown when building his first roster.

“These guys are workers,” Crutchfield said. “They’ve got some toughness about them.”

They needed it to overcome the COVID-wonked recruiting cycle they played through in high school. White says he had multiple Division-I offers before the pandemic hit, and he figured more would follow.

Of course they would. He played on the same AAU team that produced Creighton guard Trey Alexander, Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr., Kentucky forward Daimion Collins and Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes.

“I was naive,” White said. “That summer, there was no (AAU) circuit.”

The Mavs think they’ve found another JUCO gem in Sutton, a 6-foot-9 forward that can shoot the ball and guard multiple positions. Arop called Sutton an “unbelievable” player who Arop cannot believe didn’t land with a Division-I program earlier.

Crutchfield thinks fans will hear more of those stories around mid-major programs due to the pandemic.

“It’ll be a lot of guys that you see and say, ‘wow, where did he come from?’” he said. ‘Why is he at that level?’ I think we’ve got two of them in J.J. and Marquel.”

Add Fidler, who the Mavs believe has an NBA future, along with fellow returners Arop, Kyle Luedtke, Dylan Brougham and La’Mel Robinson, and you see the blueprint for an intriguing roster.

That losing culture is changing, too. Arop challenges teammates who let bad plays bleed into the next one. Fidler, more comfortable with his voice as a sophomore, told Arop to “pick it up, bro” at a recent practice. And Crutchfield takes the Mavericks to church each week – black polos are the Sunday uniform.

“That’s the only way you can build it,” Crutchfield said. “You can't build it if you don't spend time.”

But again, that construction requires patience. Crutchfield worries that the Mavericks will fall back on bad habits if confronted with a challenge. He says White, a score-first guard at heart, has improved his decision making since arriving on campus (former UNO coach Bob Hanson told White that the guard has “turned over a new leaf”).

“But he’s still Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde right now,” Crutchfield said. “He wants to play the way he played in JUCO, and I’ve been on his ass. This is a different level of basketball. You have to be a thinker and a master facilitator.”

Crutchfield was also disappointed by the Mavs’ showing in their closed scrimmage against Division-II power Northwest Missouri State. They lacked energy, executed poorly, and “as soon as somebody hit us in the mouth, we got right back to what we used to do, no matter what you built up to that point,” he said.

Crutchfield needs the Mavs to maintain good habits against their non-conference schedule, which opens with defending-champion Kansas and includes Nebraska and Iowa. He hopes the tough slate won’t break their spirit. He needs the players to see what they’re building toward, what those games can teach players even if they don’t win. Hostile environments at South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Oral Roberts won’t seem so loud compared to Allen Fieldhouse.

UNO wants to see KU on a neutral floor one day. Fidler wants to earn Summit League titles and NCAA Tournament appearances – plural – and stop looking at Creighton and Nebraska shirts around campus.

“I see it all the time, he says. “I don’t like it. You go to UNO, why are you wearing Creighton or Nebraska?”

Fidler’s coach agrees. Crutchfield wants to start an exchange program where students can trade their old Husker/Bluejays gear for a new Mavericks shirt.

“We’ve gotta win,” Crutchfield said. “Right now, we haven’t done anything to make people wanna wear a shirt with an “O” on it. That's why we're here. We're here to change the mindset and change your perception of the program. It takes time. It really does.”

Just like planting flowers.