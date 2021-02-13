Claire Killian scores 14 in UNO women's loss to UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UMKC used a 16-0 run midway through the first half to grab control as the Kangaroos downed the UNO women 76-66 Saturday afternoon.

UMKC, which hit 16 3-pointers in its 69-59 win Friday, hit 12 more Saturday. Three of those came during the 16-0 run that put the Kangaroos ahead 29-12. The Mavs weren't able to get closer than seven the rest of the day.