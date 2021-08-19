Claire Mountjoy posed to break records in fifth season starting for UNO volleyball

Teammates have taken to calling Claire Mountjoy “The Elder” during UNO’s volleyball training.

A nickname like that is earned when you’re set to become a rare five-year starter for a college program.

The Elkhorn High graduate has played in 107 matches for the Mavs since 2017. She was the Summit League defensive player of the year as a senior in the 2020-21 season, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, she had the opportunity to return for an extra year.

“It was an easy decision,” Mountjoy said this week. “(Last season) I actually thought we weren’t going to have a regular season. I knew I wanted to have a full season with my team, just with the amount of talent we have right now. If you get the opportunity to play another year, you do it. When you get older, you know you’ll regret it if you didn’t.”

Mountjoy has been one of the top liberos in program history. She’s on the verge of becoming UNO’s career digs leader—she’s in second place with 1,815, behind only Angie Reicks (1,935).

“Claire’s an extremely hard worker. She’s such a good example in the gym,” UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. “She’s put the time and effort in to be really good. It’s great to have her back.”