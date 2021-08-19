Claire Mountjoy posed to break records in fifth season starting for UNO volleyball

Teammates have taken to calling Claire Mountjoy “The Elder” during UNO’s volleyball training.
A nickname like that is earned when you’re set to become a rare five-year starter for a college program.
The Elkhorn High graduate has played in 107 matches for the Mavs since 2017. She was the Summit League defensive player of the year as a senior in the 2020-21 season, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, she had the opportunity to return for an extra year.
“It was an easy decision,” Mountjoy said this week. “(Last season) I actually thought we weren’t going to have a regular season. I knew I wanted to have a full season with my team, just with the amount of talent we have right now. If you get the opportunity to play another year, you do it. When you get older, you know you’ll regret it if you didn’t.”
Mountjoy has been one of the top liberos in program history. She’s on the verge of becoming UNO’s career digs leader—she’s in second place with 1,815, behind only Angie Reicks (1,935).
“Claire’s an extremely hard worker. She’s such a good example in the gym,” UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. “She’s put the time and effort in to be really good. It’s great to have her back.”
She’s far from the only experienced Mav returning following a 13-6 abbreviated season.
Four of the top five hitters are back, led by senior Sadie Limback. The left-hander led the Summit with a .404 hitting percentage and averaged 4.08 kills per set. That hitting percentage is the highest by a Maverick in the Division I era.
Millard North grad McKenna Ruch averaged 2.78 kills a set as a true freshman, Alexa Blase averaged 2.07 kills and middle blocker Rylee Marshall added 1.21 kills.
Junior Sami Clarkson from Omaha Concordia has started at setter the past two years, leading the Summit in assists last season. Kenedy Schaecher and Olivia Curry were among UNO’s top servers.
UNO also added to its depth. Among the newcomers are outside hitter Marriah Buss, a former Nebraska Gatorade player of the year who transferred after one season at Wichita State, and Millard West grad Jaiden Centeno, who was a defensive specialist at Iowa State last season.
“We were able to mesh for a while (in the spring), but I feel this year is even better because it will have a consistent feel to it,” Mountjoy said.
UNO will hold its Black vs. White scrimmage at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baxter Arena—Buttermore said that could help solidify some of the team’s roles—before opening the regular season Aug. 27 at Iowa State. The Mavs also will play at Nebraska and Creighton in the coming weeks in what shapes up to be a challenging nonconference schedule.
“It will be nice to see how we compete at a high level,” Mountjoy said. “We need to challenge ourselves because when we go up against teams like Denver and South Dakota, we’ll know what that pressure feels like.”
Summit League players to watch
Lydia Bartalo, Denver, OH, Sr.: Top hitter for the Pioneers as she averaged 2.59 kills per set and also led the Summit in aces (0.66 per set).
Tina Boe, Denver, MB, Sr.: A two-time all-Summit first-team selection, Boe had a .331 hitting percentage and averaged 1.17 blocks per set last season.
Melanie Brecka, UMKC, RS, Sr.: A Lincoln Southeast grad and the reigning Summit player of the year averaged 4.17 kills and 2.42 digs per set last season.
Madison Harms, South Dakota, MB, Jr.: Finished ninth nationally in total blocks and led the Summit in blocks per set (1.31). Also had a .282 hitting percentage.
Ali Hinze, North Dakota State, OH, So.: Summit freshman of the year averaged 3.82 kills per set and finished with double-digit kills in 14 of 17 matches.
Elizabeth Juhnke, South Dakota, OH, Jr.: Averaged 4.17 kills and 3.30 digs per set and had 23 kills and 19 digs in last spring’s Summit tourney final, a five-set win over Denver.
Sadie Limback, UNO, RS, Sr.: She led the Summit with a .404 hitting percentage and was named the league’s player of the week four times in a row last season.
Alli Schomers, UMKC, S, Sr.: The Omaha Skutt graduate was the Summit’s setter of the year after averaging 10.26 assists per set. She has more than 3,000 career assists.
