Coach Derrin Hansen knows season-opening tournament will test Mavs' depth

They’ll have to keep that approach. Because game postponements and cancellations are always possible under these circumstances.

Hansen said he’s still working to add to the Mavs’ schedule — after playing three games next week, they’re scheduled to play at Creighton (Dec. 1), at SIUE (Dec. 5), at Kansas (Dec. 11), at Colorado (Dec. 15), at Wyoming (Dec. 17) and at Kansas State (Dec. 29). There are still two open spots for games.

UNO’s leaders say their team just wants to compete. Doesn’t matter where or when, or who’s on the opposite bench.

Akinwole said the players have been encouraged since the summer by their competitive practices and unified approach. The Mavs were picked to finish fourth in the Summit League. They think they can do better.

Pile expects to see a motivated group Wednesday. He’s ready, for sure.

“It’s definitely really exciting that we finally get to step on the floor,” Pile said.

Changes aplenty for women

The UNO women’s team is embracing a new approach under first-year coach Carrie Banks, and the Mavs are eager to show their improvement.