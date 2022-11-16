 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cold shooting dooms Omaha men's basketball in loss to Ball State

Full Chris Crutchfield press conference after loss to Nebraska

Omaha men's basketball struggled to find an offensive rhythm Wednesday night as the Mavs dropped to a 71-61 decision to Ball State at Baxter Arena.

UNO, coming off a win over Idaho on Sunday, falls to 1-3 on the season and next plays at Iowa on Monday.

Omaha led 14-10 eight minutes into the game, but the Cardinals, coached by former Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis, controlled the rest of the first half as they took a 37-27 halftime lead.

The Mavs couldn't get closer than eight after halftime when they shot 32.4% from the field and missed seven of 16 free throws.

JJ White led the Mavs with 15 points and seven rebounds, but he also had six turnovers. Marquel Sutton had 10 points while Jaeden Marshall and Tony Osburn added nine points each. The team's top scorer on the season, Frankie Fidler, was held to six points on 2-of-12 shooting with five turnovers.

Here is the UNO men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 schedule

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

