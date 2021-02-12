College hockey introduces initiative for diversity

NCAA Division I hockey student-athletes, coaches and administrators have unveiled a new initiative — College Hockey for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The plan is designed to create positive cultural change in the sport through communication, education and advocacy.

A group of 27 representing the 11 Division I hockey conferences who began meeting in the summer of 2020 are leading the movement.

Committee members for the group include UNO assistant Paul Jerrard, who said in a statement that he wanted to get involved after the death of George Floyd.

"I want to use my platform to help educate future generations and help them believe anything is possible,'' he said. "My goal isn't to change the past but help guide them to a more inclusive future so we can have a better tomorrow.''

The committee also includes North Dakota junior forward Jasper Weatherby.

