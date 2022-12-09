Colorado College downs Omaha hockey in back-and-forth battle

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hunter McKown picked up a hat trick in the third period as he led Colorado College to a 6-4 comeback win over Omaha on Friday night.
The Mavs (8-7-2) led 3-2 before McKown scored twice in the first five minutes of the third period. Ty Mueller tied it up 4-4 with a goal with 11:41 left.
But the Tigers (7-9) regained the lead on Tyler Coffey's goal with 4:35 left, then McKown capped the scoring with 1:12 left with an empty-netter, giving him the hat trick and his 12th goal of the season.
Momentum swung back and forth throughout the game. Colorado College took a 2-0 lead in the first 13 minutes.
But UNO answered with the next three goals. Jonny Tychonick got the Mavs on the board with 1:13 left in the first period.
In the second, Jack Randl scored his NCAA-best 15th goal of the season to tie it then Jake Guevin put the Mavs up 3-2 midway through the period. But McKown took over in the third to give the Tigers the win in the series opener.