Colorado grabs early lead in win over UNO basketball

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado used an early 27-5 run to grab control in its 91-49 win over the UNO men on Wednesday afternoon.

The run put the Buffaloes up 32-9 with eight minutes left in the first half. UNO never got closer than 18 the rest of the way.

McKinley Wright led four Buffaloes in double figures with 17 points and eight assists, while La'Mel Robinson was the long Maverick in double figures with 11 points. Matt Pile added six points and 11 rebounds.

UNO shot just 31.1% from the field and was outrebounded 45-32.

UNO (2-6) stays on the road to play Wyoming at 8 p.m. Thursday.

