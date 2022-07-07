Dave Noel-Bernier promoted to associate head coach of UNO hockey

Dave Noel-Bernier, who has been an assistant with the UNO hockey team since 2017, has been elevated to associate head coach, Mavs coach Mike Gabinet announced Thursday.
In the past five seasons, Noel-Bernier has helped UNO to 75 wins and one NCAA tournament appearance. Over the past two seasons, the Mavs have 13 wins against ranked opponents.
"Coach Noel-Bernier has had such a positive impact on our program," Gabinet said. "His work ethic, loyalty and pride in our program are on full display day in and day out."
