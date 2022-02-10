Davis Pennington took his shot and gave UNO hockey a much-needed boost

UNO defenseman Davis Pennington has scored twice this season, and his goal last Saturday was big.

​The freshman got UNO going with a power-play tally early in the third period against North Dakota. The Mavs then scored again and added one more in overtime, rallying for a 3-2 victory.

It was a major lift as the team enters its third consecutive weekend series. UNO will play at Miami on Friday and Saturday before returning home for three straight home series to end the regular season.

It also was an important goal for Pennington, who has been a healthy scratch at times this season. That included the first game of the North Dakota series, won by the Fighting Hawks 4-1.

"For me it was a big sigh of relief," he said. "I know that I always have to keep after it."

Pennington knows freshmen often need to wait their turn, especially with a roster that includes nine seniors and eight juniors. That doesn't mean it's easy.

"Some nights I don't get the opportunity," said Pennington, who's from Saline, Michigan. "But when I do, I just try to make the most of it."