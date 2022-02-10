Davis Pennington took his shot and gave UNO hockey a much-needed boost

UNO defenseman Davis Pennington has scored twice this season, and his goal last Saturday was big.
The freshman got UNO going with a power-play tally early in the third period against North Dakota. The Mavs then scored again and added one more in overtime, rallying for a 3-2 victory.
It was a major lift as the team enters its third consecutive weekend series. UNO will play at Miami on Friday and Saturday before returning home for three straight home series to end the regular season.
It also was an important goal for Pennington, who has been a healthy scratch at times this season. That included the first game of the North Dakota series, won by the Fighting Hawks 4-1.
"For me it was a big sigh of relief," he said. "I know that I always have to keep after it."
Pennington knows freshmen often need to wait their turn, especially with a roster that includes nine seniors and eight juniors. That doesn't mean it's easy.
"Some nights I don't get the opportunity," said Pennington, who's from Saline, Michigan. "But when I do, I just try to make the most of it."
An opportunity arose Saturday night with about 14 minutes left in regulation and North Dakota leading 2-0. Pennington hit the ice late in the power play and scored on a shot from the blue line.
Team captain Kevin Conley scored on a tip-in three minutes later, and Brannon McManus won the game in overtime, firing home a shot after a pass from Taylor Ward.
Junior Nolan Sullivan said it shouldn't come as a surprise when a freshman makes an important contribution for the 18th-ranked Mavs.
"(The coaches) have done a great job the past few years of getting the right character guys in here," Sullivan said. "We have great leadership and the freshmen have done an outstanding job."
The victory salvaged a road split against the Fighting Hawks, and Sullivan called it an emotional boost as the 17-11 Mavs try to make a late-season push.
"It can be frustrating when you're playing good hockey and it's just not going your way," he said. "It was a good win and just so much fun in the locker room afterward."
Definitely fun for Pennington, who got his first taste of playing against North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena — where the Fighting Hawks don't lose often.
"I've never been in an environment like that," he said. "It was a huge win and a big turnaround win for us."
Coach Mike Gabinet said the victory was nice, but now the team must get ready for Miami, which split a pair of games against UNO at Baxter Arena in early November.
"We probably should enjoy a win like that more than we do," he said. "Now it's back to work and our focus is on being prepared for this weekend."
Notes
» Friday night's game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
» UNO enters the series 7-9 and sits in sixth place in the NCHC.
» The 4-20-2 Redhawks are 1-14-1 in the league and in last place.
» Chris Bergeron is in his third season as Miami's head coach.
» Taylor Ward continues to lead the Mavs in goals (15) and total points (29).
» UNO hasn't won the first game of a series since Dec. 3 against Colorado College.
» Miami nearly sprang the upset against first-place Denver last weekend, losing 5-4 in overtime.
» The Redhawks hold a 27-21-7 edge in the series and are 6-2-1 in the last nine games vs. the Mavs.
