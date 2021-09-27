Defense is the 'biggest thing' for UNO basketball as preseason practice begins

UNO is coming off a 5-20 season, which included a 14-game losing streak and an eighth-place finish in the Summit League. It struggled in several areas — a midyear COVID-19 pause disrupted rhythm, and multiple injuries kept the team from solidifying roles.

But defense is what stands out the most to the returnees.

The Mavs ranked second to last in defensive efficiency (1.09 points per possession) during Summit play, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. They allowed opponents to make 51.9% of their 2-point field goals in conference action, which ranked eighth.

If they’re going to improve, Robinson thinks it starts with their approach.

He’s trying to be one of those players who makes an impact with his energy. His goal: Even if the shots aren’t falling, you’ll feel his presence on the court.

“If we get five guys on the court this year who have that same mentality, we’ll be a force to be reckoned with,” Robinson said.

There will be plenty more to sort out over the next month, as well.

The top three scorers from last year’s squad — Marlon Ruffin (transfer), Ayo Akinwole (transfer) and Matt Pile (graduation) — are gone. So new go-to guys must emerge.