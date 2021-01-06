Denver-Colorado College hockey series postponed due to COVID

Another school from UNO’s hockey conference has been forced to postpone a series this weekend following positive COVID-19 tests.

NCHC member Denver has postponed its scheduled series against Colorado College due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program. Colorado College will instead host North Dakota on Sunday and Monday.

The Fighting Hawks were scheduled to play UNO this weekend but the Mavericks had to postpone for the second straight week for coronavirus reasons.

UNO’s next scheduled series is Jan. 15-16 at Colorado College. That school shut down its program for two weeks in late November after having players test positive.

So far this season, three schools in the eight-team conference have had players test positive that has led to schedule changes due to COVID.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.