 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denver-Colorado College hockey series postponed due to COVID
0 comments
HOCKEY

Denver-Colorado College hockey series postponed due to COVID

{{featured_button_text}}

Another school from UNO’s hockey conference has been forced to postpone a series this weekend following positive COVID-19 tests.

NCHC member Denver has postponed its scheduled series against Colorado College due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program. Colorado College will instead host North Dakota on Sunday and Monday.

The Fighting Hawks were scheduled to play UNO this weekend but the Mavericks had to postpone for the second straight week for coronavirus reasons.

UNO’s next scheduled series is Jan. 15-16 at Colorado College. That school shut down its program for two weeks in late November after having players test positive.

So far this season, three schools in the eight-team conference have had players test positive that has led to schedule changes due to COVID.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO hockey team

1 of 29

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert