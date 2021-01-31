 Skip to main content
Denver defeats UNO volleyball in three sets
VOLLEYBALL

Denver defeats UNO volleyball in three sets

  • Updated
DENVER — UNO lost momentum late in the first set and couldn't get it back in 29-27, 25-22, 25-17 loss to Denver in its Summit Opener.

The Mavs raced to a 21-13 lead in the opening set and had four set points, but Denver won the final two points on UNO attack errors.

The Pioneers, who defeated the Mavs in the league tournament final last season, never trailed in the second set, though UNO cut its deficit to 23-22. The Mavs held a 16-15 lead in the third when Denver scored the next seven points to seize control.

Sadie Limback led UNO with 11 kills, while Claire Mountjoy became the seventh Mav to surpass 1,500 career digs. The Elkhorn graduate now has 1,502 for UNO, which plays Denver again at 3 p.m. Monday.

