Denver's win over UNO hockey increases Mavs' winless streak against Pioneers to 19

The Pioneers closed the scoring early in the third period when Jaakko Heikkinen picked up a loose puck and scored. UNO had three power-play opportunities later in the period but came up empty.

The 11th-ranked Mavs had a short week, having played Monday and Tuesday at Colorado College. UNO posted a pair of wins in that series, capped by a 3-2 overtime victory Tuesday night when Tyler Weiss scored with two-tenths of a second left.

There was no such drama Saturday night against the Pioneers, who are ranked 15th and 19th.

"I thought we looked tired,'' Gabinet said. "We've got to regroup and come back with a stronger performance.''

Sophomore forward Nolan Sullivan said he didn't want to dwell on the fatigue factor.

"We don't want to make excuses,'' he said. "At this point, we need to take care of our bodies and be ready every night.''

The game was played in front of 1,322 fans, the first time this season fans have been allowed to watch games at Baxter Arena due to coronavirus concerns. Attendance had been capped at 1,500.

The teams will play again Sunday at 6:07 p.m.

Notes