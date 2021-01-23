Denver's win over UNO hockey increases Mavs' winless streak against Pioneers to 19

National rankings, win streaks or league standings never seem to matter.
When UNO plays Denver in hockey, bad things usually happen. That was the case again Saturday night at Baxter Arena.
The Pioneers continued their mastery over the Mavericks with a 4-1 win. UNO (8-4-1) is winless in its last 19 games against the Pioneers — 0-16-3 — dating to 2015.
"They were the better team tonight,'' Mavs coach Mike Gabinet said. "They're one of the most skilled teams in the country and we gave them too much time to make plays.''
The Pioneers jumped ahead midway through the first period when defenseman Antti Tuomisto scored a shorthanded goal. His shot from the slot sailed high into the net past UNO goalie Isaiah Saville.
The Mavs tied it on the power play just 17 seconds later. Freshman Matt Miller took a pass from Jack Randl and put the puck past Denver goalie Corbin Kaczperski for his fifth of the season.
The Pioneers took the lead for good 1:03 into the second period when Hank Crone converted a pass from Bobby Brink, who recently won a gold medal as a member of the U.S. national junior team.
"He's a world junior player for a reason,'' Gabinet said.
Denver made it 3-1 late in the period when Carter Savoie pounced on the rebound of a Cole Guttman shot and slipped it past Saville.
The Pioneers closed the scoring early in the third period when Jaakko Heikkinen picked up a loose puck and scored. UNO had three power-play opportunities later in the period but came up empty.
The 11th-ranked Mavs had a short week, having played Monday and Tuesday at Colorado College. UNO posted a pair of wins in that series, capped by a 3-2 overtime victory Tuesday night when Tyler Weiss scored with two-tenths of a second left.
There was no such drama Saturday night against the Pioneers, who are ranked 15th and 19th.
"I thought we looked tired,'' Gabinet said. "We've got to regroup and come back with a stronger performance.''
Sophomore forward Nolan Sullivan said he didn't want to dwell on the fatigue factor.
"We don't want to make excuses,'' he said. "At this point, we need to take care of our bodies and be ready every night.''
The game was played in front of 1,322 fans, the first time this season fans have been allowed to watch games at Baxter Arena due to coronavirus concerns. Attendance had been capped at 1,500.
The teams will play again Sunday at 6:07 p.m.
Notes
» The biggest positive was that UNO stretched its consecutive penalty-killing streak to 42. The Mavs successfully killed off five power-play chances by the Pioneers.
» UNO had a tough break in the first period when team captain Kevin Conley fired a shot off the goal post.
» It appeared the Mavs would have a power play for the final five minutes of the game when Denver was whistled for a major penalty. But UNO took a penalty 24 seconds later to negate that man advantage.
» It was UNO's first loss since a 1-0 setback against Miami on Dec. 12.
Denver (6-8-1).......1 2 1—4
UNO (8-4-1)...........1 0 0—1
First period: 1, DU, Tuomisto (Heikkinen), shorthanded, 13:52. 2, UNO, Miller 5 (Randl, Proctor), power play, 14:09.
Second period: 3, DU, Krone (Brink, Tuomisto), 1:03. 4, DU, Savoie (Guttman, Barrow), 17:42.
Third period: 5, DU, Heikkinen (Jandric), 3:21.
Shots on goal:
Denver.......9 14 7—30
UNO.........10 6 8—24
Saves: DU, Kaczperski (23). UNO, Saville (26).
Penalties: DU, 6-15. UNO, 7-14.
Power-play conversions: DU, 0-5. UNO, 1-5.
Three stars: 1, Antti Tuomisto, DU. 2, Jaakko Heikkinen, DU. 3, Matt Miller, UNO.
A: 1,322.
