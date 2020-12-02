Derrin Hansen's Mavs 'learning' on the go this season

The first half against Creighton on Tuesday did not go well. UNO coach Derrin Hansen said he and his team know that.

But the Mavs can identify some positives out of a 94-67 defeat, especially in the second half when they were outscored by three points.

"I was really proud of our guys in the second half," Hansen said.

Hansen noted that UNO hasn’t shot the ball well this year from distance, but seven different players knocked down 3-pointers Tuesday. And the Mavs recorded six turnovers (after averaging 21.3 giveaways per game in their first three contests).

Now UNO has to build off that.

That’s the challenge for college basketball teams following an unconventional offseason, according to Hansen. There were no closed scrimmages or exhibitions for the players to experiment with their new roles and responsibilities. Preseason practices were disrupted, too. So they have to figure things out while the regular season progresses.

"I think all teams this time of year are learning about their team as much as they can,” Hansen said. “Everything we’re doing right now is new to us. And what we’re trying to adjust to now are things that we usually see behind closed doors.”