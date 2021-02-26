Despite five in double figures, UNO women fall to Denver

DENVER — The UNO women put all five starters in double figures and topped 80 points for the second time this season.

But the Mavs couldn't slow Denver as the Pioneers hit 15 3-pointers in downing UNO 94-82 Friday.

Denver didn't pull away until midway through the fourth quarter. There were seven lead changes in the first half as the Pioneers led 47-46 at halftime.

UNO took a 59-58 lead midway through the third quarter on a Claire Killian layup, but that was the Mavs' only second-half lead. They were within 76-71 with 8:50 left before Denver went on a 12-2 run over the next four minutes.

Denver hit three 3s during that run as it was 15 of 32 from behind the arc. It also hit 23 of 24 free throws. Meghan Boyd led Denver with a season-high 31 points.

UNO shot 52.4% from the field. Elena Pilakouta led UNO with 21 points and four assists, Josie Filer added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists while Killian hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points. Sophie Johnston contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The loss means UNO will be the eighth seed in next week's Summit League tournament. UNO and Denver will play the regular-season finale Saturday at 2 p.m.​