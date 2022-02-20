 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Despite five runs from Mike Boeve, UNO falls to San Jose State in series finale

San Jose State scored four runs in each of the three middle innings en route to a 14-11 win over UNO on Sunday.

Mike Boeve had three hits for UNO, including a double and an inside-the-park home run and scored five times. Noah Greise also had three hits and drove in two runs, and Devin Hurdle had four RBIs.

UNO trailed 14-6 but scored two in the seventh and three in the ninth to pull within three. However, the Mavericks couldn't get any closer.

Charles McAdoo belted a grand slam in the fifth and Hunter Dorraugh hit a three-run blast in the sixth for the Spartans (3-1), who took three of four from the Mavericks (1-3) in the season-opening series.

San Jose took control in the fourth, taking advantage of back-to-back errors to score four unearned runs against reliever Jarrett Blunt.

Three of the four games in the series featured at least one team scoring double-digit runs, including UNO's 15-0 win Saturday. The Spartans had 19 hits Sunday, and UNO had 13.

The Mavs continue a swing through California on Wednesday at UCLA before opening a three-game weekend series at USC.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

