Despite losing streak, UNO isn't discouraged heading into Summit League play

UNO had just absorbed another frustrating loss against a good opponent when coach Derrin Hansen saw his players huddle in the locker room and set their goals for the next day.
That stood out to the veteran coach. Just because the Mavericks (1-10) weren't able to hold their halftime lead over Drake in a 78-70 defeat, they played hard and never backed down, but it wasn't enough.
Yet they weren't sulking. They were embracing the next challenge.
"Every team has a tipping point, and every team has a breaking point," Hansen said. "And we've had enough things that our team could have tipped. And we haven't."
The loss to the Bulldogs extended UNO's skid to eight games. It's at 10 now — UNO hasn't won since its season opener against Hastings.
The Mavs have produced impressive starts and near rallies this season, but they've often struggled to put together a complete game while dealing with a changing rotation. They've used six starting lineups because of injuries — juniors Felix Lemetti and Darrius Hughes are the only Mavs to play all 11 games. Several of the players who've returned are still working back to full strength, too.
But a new chapter starts Monday against St. Thomas.
And perhaps that — the start of Summit League play — has been the biggest motivator for a group yet to reach its ceiling.
There's still two-thirds of the season left. UNO hopes to make the most of it.
"It's hard to look at our record because we know that we're better than that," Hansen said. "But we will continue to fight."
The Mavs' first game against St. Thomas (5-6) is set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday at Baxter Arena.
UNO was picked to finish eighth in the Summit preseason poll. The Tommies were picked last.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa