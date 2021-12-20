Despite losing streak, UNO isn't discouraged heading into Summit League play

UNO had just absorbed another frustrating loss against a good opponent when coach Derrin Hansen saw his players huddle in the locker room and set their goals for the next day.

That stood out to the veteran coach. Just because the Mavericks (1-10) weren't able to hold their halftime lead over Drake in a 78-70 defeat, they played hard and never backed down, but it wasn't enough.

Yet they weren't sulking. They were embracing the next challenge.

"Every team has a tipping point, and every team has a breaking point," Hansen said. "And we've had enough things that our team could have tipped. And we haven't."

The loss to the Bulldogs extended UNO's skid to eight games. It's at 10 now — UNO hasn't won since its season opener against Hastings.