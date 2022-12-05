Despite wins over three ranked foes, Omaha hockey remains out of Top 20

Despite three recent wins over ranked opponents, the Omaha hockey team remains out of the latest USCHO national ratings.

The Mavericks just missed being ranked with 61 points — three fewer than No. 20 Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). UNO won at No. 1 Denver on Nov. 25 and posted two wins this past weekend over No. 14 Western Michigan.

The Mavs, who are in third place in the eight-team NCHC, play two games this weekend at fifth-place Colorado College. Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad then will take a 20-day break for the holidays.