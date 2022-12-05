 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Despite wins over three ranked foes, Omaha hockey remains out of Top 20

  • Updated
UNO drops the Friday night game 4-1

Despite three recent wins over ranked opponents, the Omaha hockey team remains out of the latest USCHO national ratings.

The Mavericks just missed being ranked with 61 points — three fewer than No. 20 Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). UNO won at No. 1 Denver on Nov. 25 and posted two wins this past weekend over No. 14 Western Michigan.

The Mavs, who are in third place in the eight-team NCHC, play two games this weekend at fifth-place Colorado College. Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad then will take a 20-day break for the holidays.

