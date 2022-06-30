Donovan Dowling introduced as UNO men's soccer coach

When Adrian Dowell was looking for UNO's new men's basketball coach this spring, he found Chris Crutchfield, who as an assistant was one of the nation's top recruiters and became a Division I head coach for the first time.

Dowell found someone with a similar background to fill the men's soccer opening.

Donovan Dowling was introduced as the Mavericks' new coach during a press conference Thursday at Baxter Arena.

"He's one of the most effective recruiters in the country," Dowell said.

Dowling had been Louisville's assistant and recruiting coordinator for four years, landing nationally ranked recruiting classes the last three seasons. The 2020 class ranked sixth, while the 2021 class was No. 8, The Cardinals have been in the NCAA tournament in three of the last four seasons.

Dowling, who has been in coaching since 2011, said he was ready to take the next step.

"I felt like it was the right time," Dowling said. "I was ready to lead and Omaha was the right fit for exactly what I was looking for. I was a perfect fit for what they were looking for."

Dowling becomes the third coach in program history as he replaces Bob Warming, who retired a month ago. Warming's coaching career spanned 44 seasons as he earned 485 wins.

UNO's first coach was Jay Mims, now the coach of Union Omaha, one of the top organizations in USL Championship.

"They have built a tremendous foundation," said Dowling, who has talked with both Warming and Mims since being hired by the Mavs Monday night. "I have big shoes to fill."

In the spring of 2021, UNO reached the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time. The Mavs went 6-10-1 last fall.

Dowling, who was an all-Summit League goalkeeper for IPFW during his playing days, said he got to meet his new team on Tuesday. He said he will be in Omaha for good beginning next week as the season is rapidly approaching - UNO plays games in August.

"That's going to be the biggest challenge, we're going to have to get on the same page," Dowling said. "I think it's going to be an evolution rather than a revolution. There's going to be bumps in the road, there's going to be adversity."

With the college soccer season late in its offseason, Dowell initially wasn't sure how the hiring process would play out. But Dowell said there was "incredible interest" in the opening.

"It's encouraging and reassuring," he said. "This place is on a lot of people's radars."

