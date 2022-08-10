Donovan Dowling likes where Mavs are at heading into his first season as UNO's coach

Donovan Dowling has had plenty to do since being hired as UNO men's soccer coach on June 27.

He's settled into temporary housing not far from campus after moving from Louisville, Kentucky. He's been able to fill his coaching staff and develop relationships with team members. And the last couple days he's held his first practices for the fast-approaching season-opener.

"I don't think I've slept much," Dowling said Wednesday during UNO's fall media day.​

But with so much to do in so little time, Dowling likes where things are at as the Mavs prepare for their exhibition opener Monday at home against Central Arkansas. UNO also will play an exhibition at Saint Louis Aug. 20 before opening the regular season at home against Rutgers on Aug. 25.

"We feel very, very organized right now," Dowling said. "I give a ton of credit to the guys for staying true and believing and going into this with an open mind."

It's been a summer of transition for the UNO players. Former coach Bob Warming announced his retirement in early June before Dowling, who the past four years had been an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Louisville, was hired. Now Dowling is getting to work with his team in practices.

"We have a lot of things we need to accomplish in a short amount of time. For us, we're trying to get a lot done, but not trying to rush the process," Dowling said. "Everyone's trying to get on the same page."

Forward Kenji Mboma Dem, who has been an all-Summit League forward the past two seasons, said he was surprised when Warming retired, but he liked how the university handled the process of hiring his replacement.

He was part of the UNO team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament during the spring of 2021. He believes the Mavs have the ability to get back to that point.

"We have talent, we also have hard workers," he said. "Everyone has to be ready, everyone committed. Everything has to do everything necessary on and off the pitch."

For the time being, Dowling is eager to see his team against opponents next week to see how they play in game situations.

"Good evaluation period for where our individuals are, where we are collectively and where we still need to grow," Dowling said.

Women's soccer

The UNO women faced Drake in their second exhibition Wednesday night after playing Nebraska to a scoreless draw Sunday.

UNO coach Tim Walters said the Nebraska match was one of the best performances he's seen from this group. The Mavs hope to build on that as their regular-season opener is Aug. 18 at home against Oklahoma State.

"We were super proud of how that game went Sunday night," UNO junior Regan Zimmers said.

UNO played its exhibitions without forward Sophia Green, who had a team-best six goals last season. Green injured her knee, but Walters expects her to return by early September.

Volleyball

The defending Summit League regular-season champion team started practice this week with a majority of its starters back.

The Mavs have a home exhibition against UNK on Aug. 20 before taking on a challenging nonconference schedule that includes matches against Creighton, Kansas and Florida State.

"Preseason and through the nonconference will be spent figuring out the best lineup," coach Matt Buttermore said.