Down 2 sets, UNO volleyball team mounts big comeback to defeat UMKC in Omaha

The UNO volleyball team scored the last four points to cap a huge comeback as the Mavs downed UMKC 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 16-14 Sunday at Baxter Arena.

After rallying from down 22-19 in the third set to extend the match, UNO never led in the fifth set before winning the final four points. Claire Leonard had a kill and a block during that match-ending run.

McKenna Ruch led the Mavs (3-2) with 14 kills and 12 digs, while Leonard and Sadie Limback each had 13 kills. Leonard also had a double-double with 11 digs, and setter Sami Clarkson had 49 assists and 11 digs.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City was led by Melanie Brecka, a Lincoln Southeast graduate, with 11 kills, while Omaha Skutt graduate Alli Schomers had 43 assists.

UNO and UMKC will play again Monday at 6:30 p.m.