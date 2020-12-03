Drake pulls away in second half to defeat UNO basketball

DES MOINES — Drake had five players score in double figures and shot 54.7% from the field as it pulled away in the second half to an 87-66 win over the UNO men Thursday night.

UNO (1-4) was within 40-32 at halftime, but Drake went on a 10-2 run to start the second half and pulled away from there.

Matt Pile led UNO with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Ayo Akinwole added 14 points. The team's leading scorer, Marlon Ruffin, was injured in his first minute of action and didn't return.

UNO returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at SIU-Edwardsville.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team