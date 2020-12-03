 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drake pulls away in second half to defeat UNO basketball
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Drake pulls away in second half to defeat UNO basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Drake had five players score in double figures and shot 54.7% from the field as it pulled away in the second half to an 87-66 win over the UNO men Thursday night.

UNO (1-4) was within 40-32 at halftime, but Drake went on a 10-2 run to start the second half and pulled away from there.

Matt Pile led UNO with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Ayo Akinwole added 14 points. The team's leading scorer, Marlon Ruffin, was injured in his first minute of action and didn't return.

UNO returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at SIU-Edwardsville.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert