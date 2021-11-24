Early-season tests ready UNO volleyball to make a postseason run

Summit League tournament

At Vermillion, S.D.

Thursday: No. 4 seed UMKC vs. No. 5 Oral Roberts, 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 South Dakota State, 7.

Semifinals Friday: No. 1 UNO vs. UMKC-Oral Roberts winner, 4:30. No. 2 South Dakota vs. Denver-SDSU winner, 7.

Final Saturday: 2 p.m.