Eastern Washington pulls away in final minutes to defeat UNO

UNO had its best offensive output of the season Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena, but Eastern Washington pulled away in the closing minutes to defeat the Mavericks 92-81.

The game featured 13 lead changes and 11 ties as UNO regained the advantage at 64-63 when Dylan Brougham made a layup with 9:20 left.

But Eastern Washington responded with a 9-0 run over the next 2 1/2 minutes and the Mavs never got closer than six the rest of the way.

Rylan Bergersen, who capped that decisive run with a dunk, led all scorers with a career-high 32 points, while Steele Venters added 21 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Washington (4-4), which played in the NCAA tournament last season. The Eagles shot 53.7% from the field.

Nick Ferrarini came off the bench to lead UNO with 23 points as he hit three of the team's eight 3-pointers. Darrius Hughes and Frankie Fidler added 12 points each, while Marco Smith finished with 11.

UNO entered Saturday averaging 56 points a game, but the Mavs shot 47.1% and got 44 points from their bench.

UNO, which has dropped seven straight, will face Drake at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Baxter.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.