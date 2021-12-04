 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern Washington pulls away in final minutes to defeat UNO
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Eastern Washington pulls away in final minutes to defeat UNO

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for UNO men's basketball.

UNO had its best offensive output of the season Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena, but Eastern Washington pulled away in the closing minutes to defeat the Mavericks 92-81.

The game featured 13 lead changes and 11 ties as UNO regained the advantage at 64-63 when Dylan Brougham made a layup with 9:20 left.

But Eastern Washington responded with a 9-0 run over the next 2 1/2 minutes and the Mavs never got closer than six the rest of the way.

Rylan Bergersen, who capped that decisive run with a dunk, led all scorers with a career-high 32 points, while Steele Venters added 21 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Washington (4-4), which played in the NCAA tournament last season. The Eagles shot 53.7% from the field.

Nick Ferrarini came off the bench to lead UNO with 23 points as he hit three of the team's eight 3-pointers. Darrius Hughes and Frankie Fidler added 12 points each, while Marco Smith finished with 11.

UNO entered Saturday averaging 56 points a game, but the Mavs shot 47.1% and got 44 points from their bench.

UNO, which has dropped seven straight, will face Drake at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Baxter.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert