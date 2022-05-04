Eddie Rosario hits a three-run homer, but UNO baseball falls to Kansas

After being shut out on two hits by the Mavericks on Tuesday, Kansas pounded out 14 hits and scored nine runs in the third inning en route to an 11-3 win Wednesday at Anderson Field.

Kansas had six singles and a two-run double during the third inning against three UNO pitchers.

UNO (20-22) had taken a 3-0 lead in the first on a three-run home run by Eddie Rosario. The drive, which just cleared the left-field fence, was Rosario's fourth of the season.

But UNO had just three hits over the final seven innings.

UNO returns to Summit League play when it hosts South Dakota State at 6 p.m. Friday.

