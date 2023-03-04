PROVO, Utah – Eddie Rosario had 3 RBIs in his first nine games of the 2023 season. But then the Mavericks catcher more than doubled that number in Omaha baseball’s 16-4 rout of BYU Saturday afternoon.

Even more impressive, Rosario had his career day on just three hits as both teams agreed to end the game after seven innings if one team was ahead by more than 10 runs as Saturday is a travel day for Omaha.

The Mavs’ offensive explosion gave UNO (3-8) their first win of the series. Seven batters drove in at least a run, as Mike Boeve, Eddie Satisky and Noah Greise each had two RBIs and Rosario added seven.

Rosario hammered a three-run homer in what was a four-run sixth inning, and to pull away by more than 10 and end the game after seven, the catcher hit a three-run double over the left fielder’s head that cleared the bases for a 15-3 lead.

Rosario’s 7 RBIs are the most by a Maverick since Chris Esposito did it vs. Missouri in 2021.

For the second straight game, Omaha hit six two-baggers and finished with 17 hits.

Charlie Bell (1-1) pitched five solid innings for UNO, giving up three runs on three hits and striking out three.

The Mavs are back in Omaha Tuesday night when they host Creighton at 5:30 p.m.

UNO (3-8)… 310 024 6 – 16 17 0

BYU (4-7)… 010 110 1 – 4 6 2

W: Bell (1-1) L: Clawson (1-1)

2B: Lechnir, UNO (1). Boeve, UNO (1). Satisky, UNO (1). Bales, UNO (1). Greise, UNO (1). Rosario, UNO (1). Deming, BYU (1). Jones, BYU (1). HR: Rosario, UNO (1). Deming, BYU (1). Vest, BYU (1).