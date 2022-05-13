Eddie Rosario's three-run double powers UNO baseball to win over Oral Roberts

Eddie Rosario's three-run double in the fourth inning broke open a close game as UNO baseball went on to a 7-2 win over Oral Roberts on Friday night at Anderson Field.

UNO and Oral Roberts were in a 2-2 tie in the fourth before Jack Lombardi RBI single put the Mavs up. Then with two outs, Rosario cleared the bases with a double down the right-field line.

Noah Greise added a solo home run in the seventh inning.

UNO got another solid strong from Caleb Riedel as he allowed two runs and five hits while striking out nine in seven innings. Tyler Mattingley pitched the last two innings.

The win moves UNO within one game of Oral Roberts for second place in the Summit League standings. The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.