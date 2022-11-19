 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Elena Pilakouta records double-double in Omaha's win over Peru State

  • Updated
  • 0

Elena Pilakouta finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes to lead Omaha women's basketball to a 91-60 win over Peru State at Sapp Fieldhouse on Saturday.

UNO, which also scored 91 in Wednesday's win over Weber State, went on a 16-0 run in the first quarter to open a 26-8 lead. The Mavs also put together a 16-2 run in the third quarter for a 69-41 lead.

Ana Nikulochkina added 17 points as she hit four of the team's 11 3-pointers. Kennedi Grant hit three 3s in the first quarter and also finished with four 3s.

Grant also had six assists, while Grace Cave contributed six points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists.

The Mavs have won three straight heading into Tuesday's 7 p.m. matchup with No. 20 Creighton.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

