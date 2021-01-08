 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elena Pilakouta scores 11 in UNO women's loss to North Dakota State
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Elena Pilakouta scores 11 in UNO women's loss to North Dakota State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State outscored the UNO women 12-5 over the last four minutes to secure a 62-53 Summit League win Friday night.

UNO trailed 36-22 early in the second half before responding with a 13-0 run to tie it 43-43 with nine minutes left. But the Mavs never took the lead in the fourth quarter.

Elena Pilakouta led UNO with 11 points and six rebounds, while Ella Ogier had 10 points and six rebounds. Lauren Frost also had 10 points.

NDSU improves to 7-2, while UNO (1-5) has dropped four straight. The teams will play again Saturday at 5 p.m.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO women's basketball team

Meet the 2020-21 UNO women's basketball team

1 of 14
0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert