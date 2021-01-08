Elena Pilakouta scores 11 in UNO women's loss to North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State outscored the UNO women 12-5 over the last four minutes to secure a 62-53 Summit League win Friday night.

UNO trailed 36-22 early in the second half before responding with a 13-0 run to tie it 43-43 with nine minutes left. But the Mavs never took the lead in the fourth quarter.

Elena Pilakouta led UNO with 11 points and six rebounds, while Ella Ogier had 10 points and six rebounds. Lauren Frost also had 10 points.

NDSU improves to 7-2, while UNO (1-5) has dropped four straight. The teams will play again Saturday at 5 p.m.

