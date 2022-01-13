Elena Pilakouta scores 16 in UNO's loss to South Dakota State

South Dakota State hit 13 3-pointers as it dominated the middle quarters in a 72-49 win over the UNO women Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which as a No. 8 seed upset the Jackrabbits last March in the Summit League tournament, led 17-12 after one quarter.

But SDSU hit four 3s in the second quarter to take a 29-24 halftime lead, then the Jackrabbits scored on their first nine possessions of the second half. That included six 3s as SDSU stretched its lead to 54-30 with three minutes left in the third quarter. UNO went just 5 of 25 from the field in the middle quarters.

SDSU went 13 of 26 on 3-pointers as eight Jackrabbits hit treys.

UNO was led by Elena Pilakouta with 16 points off the bench. Grace Cave added eight points, while Josie Filer and Mariah Murdie each had eight rebounds.

UNO next will host South Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.