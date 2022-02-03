Elena Pilakouta scores 19 as UNO falls to North Dakota State

North Dakota State sprinted to a 15-2 lead in the first five minutes as the Bison turned the tables on the UNO women with a 69-53 win Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO defeated the Bison 68-54 in Fargo on Jan. 8, but Thursday’s game belonged to NDSU, which led by 28 after thraee quarters.

North Dakota State (9-13, 5-7 Summit League) hit its first five shots and never trailed. UNO (6-15, 2-10) scored seven straight to close to 15-9, but never got closer than six the rest of the way.

Elena Pilakouta led the Mavs with 19 points while Mariah Murdie had 12 points and six rebounds. But while UNO shot 34.5% from the field, the Bison hit 52%.

The loss was the seventh straight for the Mavs, who will host North Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday.