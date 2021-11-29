Elena Pilakouta scores 31 points against Illinois-Chicago in UNO's first win of season

CHICAGO — Elena Pilakouta scored a career-high 31 points Monday night to lead the UNO women to their first win this season, a 70-58 victory at Illinois-Chicago.

The 6-foot-3 senior center controlled the paint as she went 14 of 18 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. UNO outrebounded UIC 45-26.

Fellow post player Mariah Murdie added seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Freshman Grace Cave finished with 13 points and hit three 3-pointers.

UNO was up 24-16 midway through the second quarter before UIC went on a 14-2 run and took a 31-27 halftime lead. But the Mavs controlled the third quarter as Pilakouta scored 15 and Cave scored eight, including two 3s.

UIC pulled within 59-55, but Pilakouta capped her night with three layups and a free throw in the final 2:05 as UNO (1-4) closed out the win.

UNO will play its home opener at noon Thursday against Tennessee State.