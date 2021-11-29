Elena Pilakouta scores 31 points against Illinois-Chicago in UNO's first win of season

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.
CHICAGO — Elena Pilakouta scored a career-high 31 points Monday night to lead the UNO women to their first win this season, a 70-58 victory at Illinois-Chicago.
The 6-foot-3 senior center controlled the paint as she went 14 of 18 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. UNO outrebounded UIC 45-26.
Fellow post player Mariah Murdie added seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Freshman Grace Cave finished with 13 points and hit three 3-pointers.
UNO was up 24-16 midway through the second quarter before UIC went on a 14-2 run and took a 31-27 halftime lead. But the Mavs controlled the third quarter as Pilakouta scored 15 and Cave scored eight, including two 3s.
UIC pulled within 59-55, but Pilakouta capped her night with three layups and a free throw in the final 2:05 as UNO (1-4) closed out the win.
UNO will play its home opener at noon Thursday against Tennessee State.
Photos: Creighton women's basketball hosts UNO
Omaha's Elena Pilakouta guards the ball from Creighton's Payton Brotzki (33) and Morgan Maly (30) at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's / at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Alexis Pratt drives to the basket against Creighton's Morgan Maly at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Grace Cave drives to the basket against Creighton's Lauren Jensen at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Lauren Frost guards the ball from Creighton's Lauren Jensen (15) and Molly Mogensen (21) at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen attempts a shot against Omaha's Grace Cave at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Mariah Murdie guards Creighton's Morgan Maly at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Alexis Pratt drives to the basket against Creighton at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Katie Keitges and Creighton's Morgan Maly fight for a rebound at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor looks to pass the ball against Omaha's Morgann Gardner at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen attempts a shot against Omaha at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jayme Horan passes the ball past Omaha's Sam Mitchell at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a shot against Omaha's Grace Cave at Sokol Arena on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.