DENVER — Elena Pilakouta scored a career-high 24 points to lead the UNO women to an 80-75 win over Denver in their regular-season finale Saturday.

Pilakouta scored five of her points in the final 1:09 as UNO completed a comeback — the Mavs trailed by 10 with 7:30 left.

Mariah Murdie added 18 points and Josie Filer had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Mavs (5-12).

UNO next plays at the Summit League tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, next weekend.