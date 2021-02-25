'Emotions are going to run high': UNO hockey set to host No. 1 North Dakota in final home game

“In our conference, there is so much at stake with every game,” Gabinet said. “It’s natural that emotions are going to run high.”

Four UNO seniors — team captain Kevin Conley, assistant captain Nate Knoepke, Martin Sundberg and Jordan Klehr — could be playing their final games at Baxter Arena. The NCAA has ruled that seniors may return next season because of the pandemic.

The Mavs, who will finish the regular season March 5 at North Dakota, are 13-8-1. They are in fourth place in the eight-team NCHC with 38 points, one behind Minnesota Duluth.

The Fighting Hawks are 17-4-1 and have 50 points. They have sewn up the No. 1 seed for the league’s Frozen Faceoff playoffs that will be held entirely in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Gabinet said he is hopeful the four-game stretch against the Fighting Hawks to end the season will help UNO once the postseason begins.

“You have to play at a high level when you’re playing the No. 1 team in the nation,” he said. “They make you pay for your mistakes so we need to learn from that.”

NOTES