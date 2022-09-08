End of set rallies doom UNO volleyball in loss to Florida State

Florida State put together runs at the end of all three sets to beat UNO 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks led most of the first set, up 19-18 after a Marriah Buss block. But serve-receive mistakes cost UNO (4-2) at the end of the set as the Seminoles (7-1) finished with a 7-2 run.

Florida State used a 6-0 run to grab a 13-8 lead in the second set before the Mavs fought back, pulling even at 21-21 on a McKenna Ruch block. Then FSU scored the last four points to go up 2-0.

In the third set, UNO again led most of the way before FSU's 5-0 put the Seminoles up 22-19. A Shayla McCormick block tied it 23-23, but Florida State scored the last two points.

McCormick led the Mavs with 10 kills while Kali Jurgensmeier had nine kills. Ruch added six kills on nine swings with six blocks.

UNO coach Matt Buttermore said his team played tentative at the end of sets.

"I didn't like how we represented ourselves at the end of all three sets," he said.

The Mavs next play Creighton at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Florida State (7-1) ......... 25 25 25

At UNO (4-2) ................ 21 21 23

FSU (kills-aces-blocks): Rothman 9-0-2, Ryan 8-0-4, Louis 8-0-4, Conley 7-0-4, Clothier 6-0-4, Koenig 4-3-0, Pitchford 0-2-0, Draskovic 0-1-0. Totals: 42-6-18.

UNO: McCormick 10-0-3, Jurgensmeier 9-1-2, Ruch 6-1-6, Debow 5-0-3, Buss 3-1-2, Clarkson 1-1-1, Fairbanks 1-1-0. Totals: 35-5-17.

Digs: FSU 55 (Draskovic 15, Rothman 13, Dupes 9, Koenig 4, Clothier 3, Pitchford 3, Burrows 3, Perez 2, Conley 2, Louis 1), UNO 51 (Centeno 21, McCormick 7, Fairbanks 7, Clarkson 6, Wieseler 4, Jurgensmeier 3, Ruch 2, Debow 1). Assists: FSU 40 (Draskovic 20, Pitchford 17, Dupes 3), UNO 33 (Clarkson 28, McCormick 3, Centeno 2).