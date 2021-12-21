Every game is a 'battle' in the NCHC, but UNO hockey is up for the challenge

UNO won 13 hockey games over the first half of the season, one of the Mavericks’ best starts ever.
Coach Mike Gabinet is hoping for something even better over the second half.
“I think we feel pretty good,” he said. “It’s going to get even more challenging, but I think we’re ready for it.”
The 13-5 Mavericks will enter the second half ranked 14th nationally. UNO had been rated in the Top 10 before slipping four notches shortly before its 20-day holiday break.
Gabinet’s wariness about the upcoming 20 games is all about the rugged eight-team NCHC, considered the top Division I conference in college hockey. Five teams are ranked in the Top 10, which is definitely cause for concern.
“It’s such a battle when you’re playing a team from our league on any given night,” he said. “It leads to a lot of sleepless nights.”
UNO went 9-1 against non-conference foes over the first half. After a season-opening overtime loss against Lake Superior State, the Mavericks won their next seven games to crack the national rankings.
A 3-2 overtime victory on the road Nov. 13 against league opponent and then top-ranked St. Cloud State helped justify that lofty rating.
But it appeared UNO might end that first half on a sour note after a 4-0 home loss against unranked Colorado College and a 4-2 road loss against fourth-ranked Western Michigan. But a 41-save performance by junior goalie Isaiah Saville the next night keyed a 1-0 victory over the Broncos and a happy finish heading into the holidays.
Or as Gabinet called it, “an early Christmas present.”
“That was a big win for us,” he said. “It gave us a positive feeling as we got ready to recharge and prepare for the second half.”
Saville, who went home to Alaska for Christmas, said he is confident the Mavs will keep improving despite that challenging schedule.
“I think we have a special group,” he said. “We’ve been ranked in the Top 10 most of the season despite a lot of adversity so I think we’ll be even more dialed in over the second half.”
The junior netminder is 9-4 with a 2.12 goals-against average. Saville, a draft choice of the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights, has been named the league’s Goalie of the Week four times this season.
That includes the honor following his most recent victory over Western Michigan, which Gabinet called Saville’s best game as a Maverick.
“For sure, that win felt really good,” the goalie said. “All games in this conference are crucial because almost everybody is ranked.”
Saville said that shutout victory didn’t come easily in one of the league’s most difficult environments. Lawson Arena seats less than 4,000, which includes a 1,200-seat student section filled with what’s known as “The Lawson Lunatics.”
“That is one hostile place,” Saville said. “But I love playing in an atmosphere like that because it feels so good when you win.”
The goalie’s reference to adversity refers to the team’s injuries, something he knows about firsthand. Saville missed three games with a lower-body injury and junior Austin Roden stepped up, winning four of his five starts.
“He’s played phenomenal,” Saville said. “It shows what we can do even when we have that adversity.”
UNO has had several other key performers miss extensive action due to injury. That includes defenseman Jason Smallidge (16 games), defenseman Jonny Tychonick (12), forward Martin Sundberg (12), defenseman Jake Harrison (10), forward Matt Miller (8) and forward Chayse Primeau (6).
Primeau, whose father Keith played in more than 900 NHL games for four teams, scored the only goal in that 1-0 victory at Western Michigan.
“We’re not sure why all those injuries stacked up, aside from the fact we played some very physical teams,” Gabinet said. “You just never know how or why they’re going to happen.”
The biggest bright spot offensively has been senior forward Taylor Ward, who is tied for third nationally in goals scored with 13. Ten have come on the power play, which is No. 1 in the nation.
Ward leads the team with 23 points, followed by Tyler Weiss (17) and Brannon McManus (15). McManus is a newcomer to the squad, having transferred from Minnesota.
The solid play of freshmen Cameron Berg (6 goals, 5 assists) and Ty Mueller (4 goals, 2 assists) also has helped UNO offset those injuries.
“I think that goes back to the depth we’ve got,” Gabinet said. “Everything we do is about the team concept, and everybody has bought into that.”
Saville said he is looking forward to the second half, which begins Dec. 31 with a road series in New York against non-conference foe St. Lawrence. Then it will be 18 straight against league opponents, including 14 against teams currently ranked in the Top 10.
“This is the best conference in college hockey,” the goalie said. “We know that you have to be prepared every night or it’s not going to end well.”
Gabinet agreed.
“We’re sixth in our conference right now and still ranked high, which says a lot,” he said. “At times it seems like our league is almost too tough because we’re always beating each other up, so there are pros and cons.”
The biggest “pro” is that the Mavs appear poised to make a run at a second consecutive NCAA tournament berth and their fifth overall.
“We’re pretty proud of what we’ve accomplished so far this season,” Gabinet said. “I’m optimistic that despite our schedule, we’ll keep it going over the second half.”
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH