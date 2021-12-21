Every game is a 'battle' in the NCHC, but UNO hockey is up for the challenge

“We’re not sure why all those injuries stacked up, aside from the fact we played some very physical teams,” Gabinet said. “You just never know how or why they’re going to happen.”

The biggest bright spot offensively has been senior forward Taylor Ward, who is tied for third nationally in goals scored with 13. Ten have come on the power play, which is No. 1 in the nation.

Ward leads the team with 23 points, followed by Tyler Weiss (17) and Brannon McManus (15). McManus is a newcomer to the squad, having transferred from Minnesota.

The solid play of freshmen Cameron Berg (6 goals, 5 assists) and Ty Mueller (4 goals, 2 assists) also has helped UNO offset those injuries.

“I think that goes back to the depth we’ve got,” Gabinet said. “Everything we do is about the team concept, and everybody has bought into that.”

Saville said he is looking forward to the second half, which begins Dec. 31 with a road series in New York against non-conference foe St. Lawrence. Then it will be 18 straight against league opponents, including 14 against teams currently ranked in the Top 10.