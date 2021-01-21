Experienced lineup could see Mavs challenging for Summit League title

The Mavs return five starters and all six of their upperclassmen were contributors in 2019.

Blaschko led the Summit with a .390 hitting percentage, finishing with 360 kills and 99 blocks. Senior libero Claire Mountjoy has played in 88 matches with 1,458 digs. She averaged 4.35 digs a set last season, which ranked third in the Summit.

Junior Sadie Limback is a hard-hitting left-hander who had 411 kills and a .263 hitting percentage; junior Rylee Marshall was second on the team in blocking and setter Sami Clarkson finished her freshman year second in the Summit in assists (11.52 per set).

Two other returning sophomores saw time on the front line last season. This year’s roster also includes seven freshmen.

“I think it’s given us a lot of time, on the positive side, to get to know one another,” Mountjoy said of this season being postponed in the fall.

The schedule will have a different feel, too. Summit League teams will play the same opponent on consecutive days each weekend.