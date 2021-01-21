Experienced lineup could see Mavs challenging for Summit League title

Matt Buttermore wore a mask as he conducted his preseason media conference via Zoom on Wednesday.
It was a reminder of how the world has changed since the last time his UNO volleyball team played a match.
“It’s been 14 months of uncertainty, 14 months of playing ourselves, 14 months of making plans and making new plans and making new plans again,” he said. “It’s fun to be en route to play someone again. We couldn’t be more excited for this week to be here.”
UNO will head down Dodge Street to play No. 15 Creighton at Sokol Arena at 6 p.m. Friday in the long-awaited opener for both teams.
The Mavericks follow that by facing Northern Iowa, the 2019 Missouri Valley champion, at 4 p.m. Saturday at Sapp Fieldhouse before they embark on a 16-match Summit League schedule.
“We’re so excited to get back into it,” senior middle blocker Anna Blaschko said. “It’s a great opportunity for our team. Hopefully we get the jitters out of the way before conference. We’re excited to see our work pay off.”
The Mavericks bring back an experienced lineup that should challenge for the Summit title. On Wednesday, they were picked to finish third in the league’s preseason poll behind South Dakota and Denver.
UNO went 19-14 in 2019, when it advanced to the league tournament final by upending top-seeded South Dakota before losing to Denver.
The Mavs return five starters and all six of their upperclassmen were contributors in 2019.
Blaschko led the Summit with a .390 hitting percentage, finishing with 360 kills and 99 blocks. Senior libero Claire Mountjoy has played in 88 matches with 1,458 digs. She averaged 4.35 digs a set last season, which ranked third in the Summit.
Junior Sadie Limback is a hard-hitting left-hander who had 411 kills and a .263 hitting percentage; junior Rylee Marshall was second on the team in blocking and setter Sami Clarkson finished her freshman year second in the Summit in assists (11.52 per set).
Two other returning sophomores saw time on the front line last season. This year’s roster also includes seven freshmen.
“I think it’s given us a lot of time, on the positive side, to get to know one another,” Mountjoy said of this season being postponed in the fall.
The schedule will have a different feel, too. Summit League teams will play the same opponent on consecutive days each weekend.
“It’s kind of nice to see teams back-to-back because if you have a rough night, you can work on some things and turn it around the next day,” said Mountjoy, an Elkhorn graduate. “But I think it’s going to be weird to finish the season toward the end of school.”
UNO schedule
January: 22, at Creighton, 6 p.m. 23, Northern Iowa, 4 p.m. 31, at Denver, 4 p.m.
February: 1, at Denver, 3 p.m. 7, UMKC, 11 a.m. 8, UMKC, 6:30 p.m. 14, at South Dakota, 4 p.m. 15, at South Dakota, 7 p.m. 21, North Dakota, 2 p.m. 22, North Dakota, 1 p.m. 28, at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.
March: 1, at Western Illinois, 2 p.m. 5, South Dakota State, 7 p.m. 6, SDSU, 6 p.m. 12, at North Dakota State, 7 p.m. 13, at NDSU, 5 p.m. 26, Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. 27, Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.
April 2-3: Summit tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH