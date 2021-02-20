Experienced UNO baseball team has high expectations, but aren't 'expecting anything to be easy'

Evan Porter and his Mavericks felt they were on the verge of taking another step forward last March.

Momentum was building after UNO won the Summit League and reached its first NCAA baseball tournament in the spring of 2019. Then they started 2020 with a 10-4 record, including an 8-1 win over Creighton at TD Ameritrade Park.

But five days after that win, the season abruptly ended, canceled by COVID-19.

Now nearly 12 months later, the Mavs are ready to pick up where they left off.

"Everyone's itching to play," pitcher Joey Machado said. "Everyone's excited to play someone else."

UNO is slated to open its season Sunday at Oklahoma. The Mavs originally were going to play a four-game series at Oregon, but that series was scrapped because of contact tracing. So UNO quickly found a two-game set with the Sooners.

No matter who the Mavs are playing, Porter wants his team to play the same approach that has brought success.

"We want to make sure we're not getting complacent or expecting anything to be easy," Porter said. "We just need to prepare ourselves to compete without any sense of complacency, and I think the leaders on our team are doing a good job of relaying that message to our guys."