Facing the nation's No. 6 team on short notice? That's no problem for UNO hockey

UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet isn’t making much of the curveball thrown his team this weekend.
He’s just happy his squad will get the chance to play.
“Life is how you look at it,” he said. “We’re looking at the situation that we get to play, and that’s a positive.”
The Mavericks, who were scheduled to play twice at North Dakota this weekend, instead will play at Denver on Saturday and Sunday. Both games at Magness Arena will start at 7 p.m. central time.
COVID protocols within the teams UNO and Denver were scheduled to play — North Dakota and St. Cloud State — led to the changes announced Wednesday.
“Our mindset is that we’re facing a little adversity,” Gabinet said. “What matters is how you respond to it.”
The No. 15 Mavs will go from playing the No. 10 Fighting Hawks to the No. 6 Pioneers. UNO is 14-6 overall and 4-4 in the NCHC, Denver is 12-5-1 and 5-3.
The teams were scheduled to play last weekend in Omaha, but that series was postponed because of COVID protocols within the Mavs’ program. Denver’s series in Omaha has been rescheduled for Feb. 25-26.
Including the 20-day break for the holidays, UNO has played just two games since Dec. 11. The Mavs are coming off a road split against St. Lawrence on Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Denver has been on a roll since losing four straight early in the season. The Pioneers are 8-1-1 in their last 10, but also have not played since New Year’s Day.
The series won’t begin until Saturday because UNO needed an extra day to accommodate its altered travel schedule. The team flew to Denver on Friday.
The Pioneers have dominated the series in recent years. UNO’s 5-2 home victory over Denver last January ended a 19-game winless streak that had lasted five years.
The Mavs also won in overtime at Denver in February, their first road win against the Pioneers since 2013.
Gabinet said he won’t dwell on the shift from North Dakota to Denver this weekend.
“We’re pretty familiar with all our league opponents,” he said. “They’re all talented, so we’ll just need to take care of our own business.”
Notes
» Taylor Ward continues to lead the Mavs in scoring with 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists). He enters this weekend with 99 career points, one shy of becoming the 17th UNO player to reach 100.
» David Carle is in his fourth year as the Pioneers’ head coach.
» Denver’s top scorer is Bobby Brink, who has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists). He is second in the league in scoring behind Drew Worrad of Western Michigan.
» UNO’s two goalies remain in the top five in the NCHC goals-against average statistics. Isaiah Saville is 10-5 with a 2.04 average, Austin Roden is 4-1 with a 2.05 average.
» Denver goalie Magnus Chrona is 11-4-1 with a 2.40 average.
» Ward and Saville are among the 77 nominees for the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top player in colllege hockey.
» UNO will play a home series next weekend against Minnesota Duluth, the Mavs’ first games at Baxter Arena since Dec. 4.
