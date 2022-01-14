Facing the nation's No. 6 team on short notice? That's no problem for UNO hockey

UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet isn’t making much of the curveball thrown his team this weekend.

He’s just happy his squad will get the chance to play.

“Life is how you look at it,” he said. “We’re looking at the situation that we get to play, and that’s a positive.”

The Mavericks, who were scheduled to play twice at North Dakota this weekend, instead will play at Denver on Saturday and Sunday. Both games at Magness Arena will start at 7 p.m. central time.

COVID protocols within the teams UNO and Denver were scheduled to play — North Dakota and St. Cloud State — led to the changes announced Wednesday.

“Our mindset is that we’re facing a little adversity,” Gabinet said. “What matters is how you respond to it.”

The No. 15 Mavs will go from playing the No. 10 Fighting Hawks to the No. 6 Pioneers. UNO is 14-6 overall and 4-4 in the NCHC, Denver is 12-5-1 and 5-3.

The teams were scheduled to play last weekend in Omaha, but that series was postponed because of COVID protocols within the Mavs’ program. Denver’s series in Omaha has been rescheduled for Feb. 25-26.