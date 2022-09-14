 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOCKEY

Fans can skate with UNO hockey team at Sunday's open house

Fans will get a chance to skate with the UNO hockey team at an open house Sunday at Baxter Arena.

The event, which includes free skate rental, will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The Mavericks open the season Oct. 1 with an exhibition game against visiting Minnesota State.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

