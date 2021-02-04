Five Metro Conference grads are making their mark with UNO basketball

Nick Ferrarini may be new to the UNO program after transferring during the offseason, but he knows several of his new teammates well — one in particular.
“I’ve known Kyle Luedtke since we were on the same basketball team in second grade,” the 6-foot-5 junior guard said. “We played basketball together until high school.”
Ferrarini played at Millard North while Luedtke played for his dad at Omaha Creighton Prep. Now they are two of five former Metro Conference standouts playing meaningful roles for the Mavericks this season.
In fact, during last Saturday’s game at South Dakota, all five — Ferrarini, Luedtke, Ayo Akinwole (Papillion-La Vista), Wanjang Tut (Omaha Burke) and Jadin Booth (Omaha Westside) — were on the court together. That’s the first time since UNO transitioned to Division I that five Metro grads shared the court.
“It’s awesome to have a bunch of Omaha guys on the team because we want to represent our city,” Ferrarini said.
Akinwole is averaging 8.8 points and leads the team in assists and steals. Tut, another returning starter, has become more of a scoring threat. He’s poured in 27 and 31 within the past seven games. Booth, a true freshman, averages 17.3 minutes off the bench. Luedtke played 18 minutes in each game last weekend.
Then there’s Ferrarini, who expected to redshirt this year before the NCAA granted eligibility to all transfers this season. He’s played four games so far, but last weekend he went 5 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 12 points in the final four minutes as the Mavs made a late charge.
Coach Derrin Hansen says “it’s very important” for his program to have players from the Metro. Ferrarini agreed.
“I think it increases the marketability of our team,” he said. “When you have people from around here on the team, more people get behind the team. It’s tough here competing against Creighton and Nebraska, but we have to turn the corner.”
Ferrarini transferred to UNO after starting the past two seasons at Wayne State. He was Wayne’s top 3-point shooter, hitting 41% from behind the arc as a freshman and 40% last season. He made 116 3s in two seasons.
He brings that element to the Mavs, who have struggled from behind the arc this year. UNO is shooting 31.4% and opponents have hit nearly twice as many 3s (145-77).
Last Saturday, Ferrarini finished with 15 points in 16 minutes, including that late burst when the Mavs cut an 11-point deficit to two in the final minute. South Dakota eventually won 97-93.
“He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities until as of late. He’s earned all his opportunities,” Hansen said. “He’s done a great job at practice. He’s worked incredibly hard, his head has never dropped.”
Ferrarini said he transferred because he wanted to play at the Division I level. Hansen was one of the first coaches to reach out after he entered the transfer portal, and Ferrarini said “it was an easy decision, honestly,” to sign with the hometown team.
“I had a great time at Wayne State, it was awesome up there,” he said. “The coaching staff was great there, it came down to my dream was still to play Division I basketball. So I felt this was the best opportunity if I was going to do it.”
Beginning this weekend, the Mavs are looking to turn around their fortunes in the win column. UNO is 2-14 and has lost 10 straight, but it has played only two home games. And its eight scheduled games for February are against teams that are fifth or lower in the Summit League standings.
Next up, the Mavs host 3-12 Western Illinois on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s funny, we’ve practiced well,” Hansen said. “We just somehow need a spark.”
