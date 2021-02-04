Five Metro Conference grads are making their mark with UNO basketball

Nick Ferrarini may be new to the UNO program after transferring during the offseason, but he knows several of his new teammates well — one in particular.

“I’ve known Kyle Luedtke since we were on the same basketball team in second grade,” the 6-foot-5 junior guard said. “We played basketball together until high school.”

Ferrarini played at Millard North while Luedtke played for his dad at Omaha Creighton Prep. Now they are two of five former Metro Conference standouts playing meaningful roles for the Mavericks this season.

In fact, during last Saturday’s game at South Dakota, all five — Ferrarini, Luedtke, Ayo Akinwole (Papillion-La Vista), Wanjang Tut (Omaha Burke) and Jadin Booth (Omaha Westside) — were on the court together. That’s the first time since UNO transitioned to Division I that five Metro grads shared the court.

“It’s awesome to have a bunch of Omaha guys on the team because we want to represent our city,” Ferrarini said.

Akinwole is averaging 8.8 points and leads the team in assists and steals. Tut, another returning starter, has become more of a scoring threat. He’s poured in 27 and 31 within the past seven games. Booth, a true freshman, averages 17.3 minutes off the bench. Luedtke played 18 minutes in each game last weekend.