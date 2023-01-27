Flurry of first-period goals leads No. 9 Western Michigan over Omaha hockey

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The high-scoring Western Michigan offense set an early tone in its series opener against UNO on Friday night.

The ninth-ranked Broncos scored four goals in the first 17 minutes then coasted to a 6-1 NCHC win.

Western Michigan (17-9-1, 9-5-1), winners of seven straight, moved past the Mavericks (13-10-2, 8-6-1) into third place in the league standings with 28 points. UNO, with 27 points, had its five-game winning streak snapped.

The Broncos scored twice in the first nine minutes before UNO got on the board with 10:15 left in the first period.

Ty Mueller scored off a rebound after Jack Randl's shot was blocked. It was Mueller's 10th goal this season and his fourth in six games.

But momentum didn't stay with the Mavs for long. WMU's Chad Hillebrand scored a breakaway goal with six minutes left, then Luke Grainger became the fourth Bronco to score in the first period at the 3:34 mark.

Western Michigan scored on four of its seven shots in opening 20 minutes.

Jake Kucharski started in goal for the Mavs before Simon Latkoczy made 20 saves during the final two periods.

The teams will meet again at 5 p.m. Saturday, when the Mavs look to slow an offense that is averaging 5.9 goals during its seven-game winning streak.

UNO swept a series from the Broncos in Omaha in early December.

