Following overtime thriller, Mavs ready for 'boost' of six-game homestand

“Guys had been sitting out for a few weeks because of COVID and there we were playing at 6,000 feet,” he said. “It was tough to just catch your breath.”

UNO coach Mike Gabinet said some players, including freshman defenseman Nolan Krenzen, were unable to practice before the series began.

“He said it was like skating in quicksand out there,” the coach said. “He told me that he’d never been so tired playing hockey before.”

Gabinet added that his fatigued squad needed players to step up in that series finale Tuesday night and Weiss certainly did.

“He’s the type of player that excels,” the coach said. “He’s got lots of speed and he found a way to get us a win.”

Weiss said the Mavs are eager to play Denver, a team that UNO has had little success against in recent years. The Mavs are winless in their past 18 games against the Pioneers — 0-15-3 — with their last win coming in January of 2015.

“They’ve been tough on us,” Weiss said. “We’re looking forward to playing them at home.”