Following overtime thriller, Mavs ready for 'boost' of six-game homestand

The UNO hockey team will begin a six-game homestand Saturday night coming off one of its most dramatic wins ever.
The Mavericks will host Denver in a two-game series starting at 6:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena. UNO posted a pair of victories earlier this week at Colorado College, including an overtime thriller Tuesday night.
Junior forward Tyler Weiss scored with two-tenths of a second left in OT to lift the Mavs to a 3-2 victory. That stretched UNO’s win streak to four games and moved the Mavs into third place in the NCHC.
Weiss said he was fortunate to have gotten the shot off.
“I had no idea how much time was left,” he said. “I guess everybody was yelling at me to shoot but I couldn’t hear them.”
Weiss broke in on a 2-on-1 with Joey Abate in the closing seconds. An attempted pass caromed off a defenseman’s stick back to Weiss, who scored just before the final horn.
It was his second goal of the game and boosted UNO’s record to 8-3-1.
The Mavs had to overcome several obstacles to sweep the Tigers. It was UNO’s first game in a month because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program and several players didn’t make the trip because of quarantine.
Weiss said the biggest hurdle was the altitude in Colorado Springs.
“Guys had been sitting out for a few weeks because of COVID and there we were playing at 6,000 feet,” he said. “It was tough to just catch your breath.”
UNO coach Mike Gabinet said some players, including freshman defenseman Nolan Krenzen, were unable to practice before the series began.
“He said it was like skating in quicksand out there,” the coach said. “He told me that he’d never been so tired playing hockey before.”
Gabinet added that his fatigued squad needed players to step up in that series finale Tuesday night and Weiss certainly did.
“He’s the type of player that excels,” the coach said. “He’s got lots of speed and he found a way to get us a win.”
Weiss said the Mavs are eager to play Denver, a team that UNO has had little success against in recent years. The Mavs are winless in their past 18 games against the Pioneers — 0-15-3 — with their last win coming in January of 2015.
“They’ve been tough on us,” Weiss said. “We’re looking forward to playing them at home.”
Fans will be allowed to watch the Mavs for the first time this season at Baxter Arena. Assistant athletic director Dave Ahlers said 1,500 tickets will be sold for each of the games this weekend, though there will be no walk-up sales.
Fans must purchase tickets in advance through TicketMaster or UNO’s athletic website to avoid congestion at the box office.
“We’ve missed playing in front of our fans,” Weiss said. “I know that’s something that will give us a boost.”
Notes
The Mavs are unbeaten in their last six games … Denver, ranked 15th and 19th, is 5-8-1 and in sixth place in the NCHC … David Carle is in his third season as coach at Denver … UNO is 9-30-5 all-time vs. Denver and 0-5-3 against the Pioneers at Baxter Arena … Chayse Primeau leads the Mavs in scoring with 12 points … Goalies Isaiah Saville and Austin Roden each picked up a win against Colorado College … Nolan Krenzen’s brother Lane is a sophomore defenseman for Denver.
