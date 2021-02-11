For UNO soccer to be successful this season, it'll take more than talent

Bob Warming, a soccer lifer who has seen about every possible scenario on the soccer field, is heading into uncharted territory.
The UNO coach is ready to lead his team through a season that will run from February through April. The Mavericks will play nearly all their Summit League opponents twice in a three-day span.
"I've coached since 1976. Never had anything like this before," Warming said.
But the pandemic pushed the fall sport into the winter/spring.
"Be flexible, be adaptable, be determined," Warming reminds his team. "The champion this year may not be the team with the most talent but who is best at staying safe and making things work."
Stevie Siy, a defender who has made 43 career starts, knows his team has to live by that motto. UNO's opener, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to cold temperatures. Now the Mavs will open Feb. 18 at UMKC.
"Things are going to change, whether it's the weather or it's COVID-related," the Omaha Central grad said. "We're just excited to play again."
UNO is coming off a 4-9-4 season when it allowed 1.47 goals per game. The Mavs also return Jeremy Pollard, the team's primary goalie last season, so Siy thinks they should be strong on that side of the field again.
"I think our team is built to defend really well," he said. "We have a lot of guys who will put in the work. And I think we're going to be dangerous in certain aspects of the game, like set pieces."
Warming said the Mavs' roster has a lot of new faces, and raved about the recruiting class. New players include a pair of junior college first-team All-Americans in Hugo Kametani and Fitzroy Cummings, who played at Iowa Western.
"The guys we brought in are high-character people," Warming said. "What's best is they bring the others along with them. I love this team."
UNO men's soccer schedule
Feb. 18: at UMKC, 1 p.m.
Feb. 20: at UMKC, 11 a.m.
Feb. 27: Creighton, 2 p.m.
March 4: Western Illinois, 4 p.m.
March 6: Western Illinois, noon
March 13: Denver, 2 p.m.
March 18: Eastern Illinois, 4 p.m.
March 20: Eastern Illinois, noon
April 1: at Oral Roberts.
April 3: at Oral Roberts
April 10: at Denver.