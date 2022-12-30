Former Maverick dooms Omaha hockey in overtime loss to St. Lawrence

A former UNO hockey player contributed to the Mavericks' recent frustrations Friday night at Baxter Arena.

Josh Boyer, who spent two years with UNO before transferring to St. Lawrence, scored the tying goal midway through the third period.

The Saints then won the game with 1:41 left in the five-minute overtime when Tim Makowski scored from close range for a 2-1 victory.

UNO was coming off a pair of losses in early December at Colorado College before to the league's 20-day break for the holidays.

The game in front of 7,347 was the largest home crowd since 2018.

"Disappointed again," coach Mike Gabinet said. "We had multiple opportunities to put the game away and couldn't find a way to get one past their goalie."

The Mavs (8-9-2) outshot the Saints 37-22 and were unsuccessful on the power play during the only two penalties called in the game.

With UNO nursing a 1-0 lead, Boyer was credited with the tying goal after a scramble in the Mav crease. The puck trickled just over the goal line and the tally was confirmed by replay.

After a scoreless first period, UNO took the lead with 5:17 left in the second. Forty seconds into a delayed penalty, Ty Mueller tapped in a shot near the net after a pinpoint pass from defenseman Jonny Tychonick.

UNO survived a close call with two minutes left in regulation. A shot was tipped by the Saints' Cameron Buhl and the puck rolled just past the goal post.

St. Lawrence also missed an earlier opportunity in the second period, when a shot bounced off the post near UNO goalie Jake Kucharski.

Both teams had their chances in the 3-on-3 overtime but the Saints (9-8-0) eventually prevailed.

Shortly before the winning goal, a UNO player was pulled down near center ice. The officials did not call a penalty and St. Lawrence grabbed possession of the puck.

"To me, you've got to be consistent, right?" Gabinet said. "You can't have plays that directly result in a change of possession. But you can't control that stuff so you can't make excuses."

The teams play again at 8:07 p.m. Saturday at Baxter Arena. Fans may take part in a free skate after the game and stick around to celebrate the new year.

St. Lawrence (9-8-0) .......... 0 0 1 1—2

At UNO (8-9-2) .................. 0 1 0 0—1

Second period: 1, UNO, Mueller (Tychonick, Weiss), 14:43.

Third period: 2, SLU, Boyer (Steinmetz, Makowski), 8:47.

Overtime: 3, SLU, Makowski (Cristall, Mazura), 3:19

Shots on goal

SLU ........... 5 7 8 2—22

UNO .......... 9 11 14 3—37

Goalies: SLU, Zetterquist (36 saves). UNO, Kucharski (22 saves).

Penalties-minutes: SLU 2-4, UNO 0-0.

Power plays: SLU 0 of 0, UNO 0 of 2.

