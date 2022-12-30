Former Maverick dooms Omaha hockey in overtime loss to St. Lawrence

A former UNO hockey player contributed to the Mavericks' recent frustrations Friday night at Baxter Arena.
Josh Boyer, who spent two years with UNO before transferring to St. Lawrence, scored the tying goal midway through the third period.
The Saints then won the game with 1:41 left in the five-minute overtime when Tim Makowski scored from close range for a 2-1 victory.
UNO was coming off a pair of losses in early December at Colorado College before to the league's 20-day break for the holidays.
The game in front of 7,347 was the largest home crowd since 2018.
"Disappointed again," coach Mike Gabinet said. "We had multiple opportunities to put the game away and couldn't find a way to get one past their goalie."
The Mavs (8-9-2) outshot the Saints 37-22 and were unsuccessful on the power play during the only two penalties called in the game.
With UNO nursing a 1-0 lead, Boyer was credited with the tying goal after a scramble in the Mav crease. The puck trickled just over the goal line and the tally was confirmed by replay.
After a scoreless first period, UNO took the lead with 5:17 left in the second. Forty seconds into a delayed penalty, Ty Mueller tapped in a shot near the net after a pinpoint pass from defenseman Jonny Tychonick.
UNO survived a close call with two minutes left in regulation. A shot was tipped by the Saints' Cameron Buhl and the puck rolled just past the goal post.
St. Lawrence also missed an earlier opportunity in the second period, when a shot bounced off the post near UNO goalie Jake Kucharski.
Both teams had their chances in the 3-on-3 overtime but the Saints (9-8-0) eventually prevailed.
Shortly before the winning goal, a UNO player was pulled down near center ice. The officials did not call a penalty and St. Lawrence grabbed possession of the puck.
"To me, you've got to be consistent, right?" Gabinet said. "You can't have plays that directly result in a change of possession. But you can't control that stuff so you can't make excuses."
The teams play again at 8:07 p.m. Saturday at Baxter Arena. Fans may take part in a free skate after the game and stick around to celebrate the new year.
St. Lawrence (9-8-0) .......... 0 0 1 1—2 At UNO (8-9-2) .................. 0 1 0 0—1 Second period: 1, UNO, Mueller (Tychonick, Weiss), 14:43. Third period: 2, SLU, Boyer (Steinmetz, Makowski), 8:47. Overtime: 3, SLU, Makowski (Cristall, Mazura), 3:19 SLU ........... 5 7 8 2—22 UNO .......... 9 11 14 3—37 Goalies: SLU, Zetterquist (36 saves). UNO, Kucharski (22 saves). Penalties-minutes: SLU 2-4, UNO 0-0. Power plays: SLU 0 of 0, UNO 0 of 2.
Photos: UNO hockey takes on St. Lawrence
UNO's Nolan Krenzen (12) spins past St. Lawrence's Reilly Moran (17) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The puck doesn't manage to go in the net amidst UNO's Brock Bremer (26) and Kaden Bohlsen (29) and St. Lawrence's Drake Burgin (16) and Emil Zetterquist (1) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jonny Tychonick (20) and St. Lawrence's Josh Boyer (28) fight for the puck in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nolan Krenzen (12) moves with the puck in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jacob Guevin (10) skates down the ice in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Ty Mueller (19) handles the puck ahead of St. Lawrence's Max Dorrington (19) and Emil Zetterquist (1) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jack Randl (28) and St. Lawrence's Mason Waite (4) stretch out for the puck in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO fans watch the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Lawrence's Tim Makowski (33) gets a sudden death overtime goal past UNO's Jake Kucharski (1) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Lawrence's Tim Makowski (33) celebrates with teammates Tomáš Mazura (10) and Tyler Cristall (18) after scoring in overtime in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A UNO fan reacts after the sudden death overtime goal in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jonny Tychonick (20) gets ahead of St. Lawrence's Josh Boyer (28) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO fans celebrate a goal in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg McVey scoops the fish from the ice after UNO's first goal in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jacob Guevin (10) keeps the puck from St. Lawrence's Josh Boyer (28) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jake Pivonka (44) chases after St. Lawrence's Tomáš Mazura (10) as fans bang on the glass in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO reacts after a goal by St. Lawrence in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO head coach Mike Gabinet watches his team in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jonny Tychonick (20) controls the puck in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Lawrence's Tomáš Mazura (10) can't get the puck in the net past UNO's Jake Kucharski (1) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Brock Bremer (26) spins around St. Lawrence's Drake Burgin (16) in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jacob Zab (35) takes the ice for the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO is introduced ahead of the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The UNO bench reacts as UNO's Cameron Berg (17) hits the ice and St. Lawrence's Tyler Cristall (18) gets control of the puck in the St. Lawrence vs. UNO hockey game in Omaha on Friday. St. Lawrence won the game 2-1 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!