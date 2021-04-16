Former Omaha Central standout Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler transferring to UNO

Former Omaha Central standout Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler is transferring to UNO, the Mavs' program announced Friday.
Poor Bear-Chandler tweeted Friday: "I'm coming home."
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward played in 72 career games over three seasons at Wichita State. He was a member of the Shockers' top rotation on their 2021 NCAA tournament squad, averaging 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 12.1 minutes per game as a reserve.
Poor Bear-Chandler announced last month that he'd be entering the transfer portal. Now the former Nebraska Class A all-state second-team selection is headed back to Omaha.
I’m coming home 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vxa2z60qAu— Pooh Bear 🐻 (@Big_I35) April 16, 2021
"We're excited to announce the homecoming of Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a statement. "He was a four-star prospect out of high school, and after beginning his college career at Wichita State, he will provide us a much-needed frontline presence with the departure of Matt Pile to medical school.
"Isaiah is a multi-skilled player, which will make him a very difficult matchup in the Summit League, and we can't wait to start working with him."
During his senior season at Central, Poor Bear-Chandler averaged 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and more than two blocks per game while helping the Eagles reach the state tournament.
He initially signed with New Mexico in 2016 but got released from his letter of intent after a coaching change. He spent a year at Sunrise Christian Academy before joining the Shockers' program.
Poor Bear-Chandler has two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa