Former Omaha Central standout Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler transferring to UNO

Former Omaha Central standout Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler is transferring to UNO, the Mavs' program announced Friday.

Poor Bear-Chandler tweeted Friday: "I'm coming home."

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward played in 72 career games over three seasons at Wichita State. He was a member of the Shockers' top rotation on their 2021 NCAA tournament squad, averaging 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 12.1 minutes per game as a reserve.

Poor Bear-Chandler announced last month that he'd be entering the transfer portal. Now the former Nebraska Class A all-state second-team selection is headed back to Omaha.

"We're excited to announce the homecoming of Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a statement. "He was a four-star prospect out of high school, and after beginning his college career at Wichita State, he will provide us a much-needed frontline presence with the departure of Matt Pile to medical school.

"Isaiah is a multi-skilled player, which will make him a very difficult matchup in the Summit League, and we can't wait to start working with him."

During his senior season at Central, Poor Bear-Chandler averaged 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and more than two blocks per game while helping the Eagles reach the state tournament.