Former Omaha hockey forward Jake Guentzel has been named to the NCHC's all-decade second team.
Guentzel was a three-year standout for the Mavericks from 2013-1016. The former UNO captain had 119 points — 40 goals and 79 assists — in 108 games and is 12th all-time in NCHC scoring.
He helped lead the Mavs to their first Frozen Four and has since gone on to star for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, where he has been named an All-Star twice and has been a part of one Stanley Cup championship team.
The other members of the second team are Jordan Kawaguchi and Jake Sanderson of North Dakota, Jimmy Schuldt and Charlie Lindgren of St. Cloud State and Noah Cates of Minnesota Duluth.
