Dan McGinn’s only major-league home run was off Tom Seaver.

On Opening Day 1969, the first game in Montreal Expos history.

McGinn was the Expos’ first to pitch in relief, first to pick off a baserunner and first to home. All against the eventual World Series champion New York Mets in Shea Stadium that April afternoon.

“It was a great thrill," the Omahan told the Montreal Star newspaper in 1979, “but I think my fondest moments were to win the first game ever played at Jarry Park and a three-hit shutout I pitched against the Mets, also against Seaver.”

McGinn, a left-hander who pitched in the majors for five years before returning to his hometown, died March 1 in Omaha. The Notre Dame graduate and former UNO pitching coach was 79. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

At Omaha Cathedral, McGinn started in football, basketball and baseball. He was all-league twice in baseball. He was the winning quarterback and voted the outstanding back of the 1962 Shrine Bowl.

McGinn signed a letter-of-intent, non-binding at the time, with new coach Bob Devaney at Nebraska but reconsidered after the Shrine Bowl and went to Notre Dame. With the Irish, he played four years of football as a backup quarterback and split end, but his punting as a senior landed him selection to the 1965 Shrine North-South all-star game.

As a pitcher, he was 4-3 as a junior at Notre Dame then bypassed his senior year after chosen by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1966 January Draft-Secondary Phase — nine picks ahead of Seaver. He signed for a reported $30,000 bonus.

The Reds brought him to the majors in September 1968. A month later, the Expos selected him in the third round of the National League’s expansion draft. He played three seasons in Montreal.

McGinn recalled Jarry Park, especially its condition for its inaugural season, with the Montreal newspaper.

“It was a trip in itself," he said. “For that first game there was still snow on the field, there were holes in the outfield and the area around home plate was caved in by frost.

“Pitching there was like putting a baseball in a wind tunnel. It was really tough on a bunch of guys just coming up from Florida."

In the stadium's first game, the first to be played outside the U.S., he was the winning pitcher and had the game-winning hit against St. Louis.

Counting his time with the Reds in 1968 and with Chicago for the 1972 season, McGinn’s career pitching record was 15-30 with 28 starts and 182 relief appearances.

He was a national account manager for AT&T for 24 years, scouted for the Philadelphia Phillies and was UNO's pitching coach for 15 years.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Rhea; and sons Shaun and Mark.