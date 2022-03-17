Former two-sport Mav Chris Crutchfield new UNO basketball coach

UNO has hired a former player — and top power conference assistant — as its next men's basketball coach.

Chris Crutchfield, who played football and basketball for the Mavericks in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is the successor to recently-fired Derrin Hansen, the school announced on Friday morning. UNO will formally introduce Crutchfield Monday at a press conference.

"I could not be more thankful and excited for the opportunity to return to the university and community that helped shape me into the person and coach that I am today," Crutchfield said in a press release. He received two degrees from UNO. His wife, Jodi, is also a UNO grad.

Crutchfield spent the last year working for Dana Altman at Oregon after one season as East Central University’s head coach. Prior to that, Crutchfield had a long stint (2011-2019) working for Lon Kruger at Oklahoma and one season at Arkansas. While at OU, Crutchfield was instrumental in helping the Sooners recruit and develop Buddy Hield and Trae Young.

"It's an exciting day for Omaha Athletics as we welcome Chris Crutchfield and his wife Jodi back home to UNO," UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell said. "Over the past 20 years, Coach Crutchfield has built an impressive resume as one of the best recruiters in the nation in addition to a successful track record in holistically developing talented student-athletes. He has worked alongside some of the brightest minds in the game, and his vast experience at the highest level of college basketball and experience in the Summit League will serve our program well.

"We are thrilled to have a coach with Chris' character, passion, and acumen lead our student-athletes as we strive to achieve the next level of success for Maverick basketball."

Crutchfield takes over a UNO program that has won just ten games in the last two seasons and competes in the Summit League, where the top teams, South Dakota State and North Dakota State, are large state schools with football programs that draw donor money benefiting the entire athletic department.

